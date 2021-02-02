Customer covers diner bill of more than $400 for East Tennessee police

The customer at Twister's Shakes and Sundaes & Diner also tipped staff $60, raising the overall cost to more than $500.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — For many police officers in northeast Knox County, June 17 could have been an expensive evening.

Twister's Shakes & Sundaes & Diner said they hosted a large group of law enforcement officers around dinnertime that Thursday. The bill ended up being more than $400, but the officers did not have to worry about paying.

An unnamed customer covered it for them, leaving a $60 tip — around 13% of the bill. The total cost of the dinner ended up being $506, and as the police officers left with full stomachs, the restaurant said they wanted the police to know they were appreciated in the community.

"We love our law enforcement customers and thank them every day for putting their lives on the line for us," they said in a post on social media.

In the post, the diner also said the anonymous customer deserved an award for being a Good Samaritan.