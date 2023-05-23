Danville Casino donates thousands to area non-profit organizations

Danville Casino is the future home of Caesars Virginia.

DANVILLE, Va.

Danville Casino donated $100,000 each to two nonprofit organizations in the area, Haven of the Dan River Region and House of Hope, during the opening week festivities of the new temporary gaming facility.

Prior to the official opening, the Danville Casino hosted invited guests and provided the chance for them to experience the action before the facility opened its doors on May 15.

As a result, all proceeds from those events were collected solely for the purpose of benefiting the two local charities.

"We are very excited the turnout from our testing dates led to such large donations for these two amazing local charities," Chris Albrecht, Senior Vice President, and General Manager for Caesars Virginia.

Haven of the Dan River Region is a non-profit organization geared towards spreading awareness about domestic violence and sexual assault victims.

House of Hope is a non-profit organization that provides temporary shelter for homeless individuals as well as transitional assistance.

“As we see nationally the trend growing concerning domestic violence and sexual assault, it is awesome to see an outstanding organization like Caesars take the initiative to show their support towards our organization as we strive to grow so that we can properly provide services necessary to assist those impacted by this growing trend,” Charisse Hairston, CEO, and Executive Director for Haven of the Dan River Region said.

Both organizations fall into Caesars Entertainment’s core values including non-profits focusing on responsible gaming, sustainability and diversity, equity, and inclusion.

“So many people are struggling to keep a roof over their head these days and we deeply rely on the support from the community to help our neighbors,” said Jude Swanson, Executive Director of House of Hope. “House of Hope is grateful to Caesars for their gift and the positive impact it will help us make in the lives of our guests.”

For more information, please visit www.caesars.com/destinations or www.facebook.com/CaesarsVirginia.

