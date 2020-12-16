Davidson County Salvation Army places 5th in national Red Kettle campaign

Bell ringers raised over $25,000 to place in the top five, beating out much bigger cities like San Francisco, Chicago, and New York.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — The Davidson County Salvation Army set a fundraising milestone.

Bell ringers raised over $25,000 during a nationwide Red Kettle campaign at the Walmart shopping center in Lexington on December 4 -- in just four hours!

The nonprofit beat out much larger cities, like San Francisco, Chicago, and New York.

The Davidson County Salvation Army said the money was raised with the help of the local community and businesses. The sheriff's office, local police, and firefighters volunteered as bell ringers and also donated to the cause.

The Red Kettle Campaign serves more than 6 million people every year during the Christmas season.

