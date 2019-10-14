DAVIE COUNTY, N.C. — Polish your resume and grab a professional outfit. You can connect with Davidson and Davie county employers very soon.

Davidson County Community College And Davie Connects are teaming up to bring a job fair for locals.

Davie County Schools, UPS, The county of Davie, Ashley Furniture, and Census 2020 are just some of the 31 confirmed employers that will be present.

For more information call Devay Campbell at 336-249-8186, ext 6139.

The job fair will be October 16, 10 am - 1 pm in the Davie campus' community building in room 110.

