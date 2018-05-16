RALEIGH, N.C. -- Federal and state disaster recovery centers are open to help people whose homes were damaged by the severe storms and tornado of April 15.

WATCH | What 2 Know: Applying For FEMA Assistance After Tornado

Workers from NC Emergency Management, FEMA, and the U.S. Small Business Administration are at the centers to explain disaster assistance programs and help survivors apply for aid, according to a release from NC Emergency Management.

Federal Assistance For Those Affected By Greensboro Tornado Now Available

The centers are located:

Guilford County

Guilford County Dept. of Public Health

1203 Maple Street, Greensboro, NC

Rockingham County

1716 Freeway Drive (right off Business 29), Reidsville, NC

Hours are Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and closed Sunday until further notice.

People seeking assistance are encouraged to register with FEMA before going to a recovery center.

Applying for disaster assistance is a two-step process, which gives consideration for FEMA programs and SBA disaster loans. First, register with FEMA, then complete and return the no-obligation SBA loan application, if one is offered. There is no charge to apply for the loan and if approved, no obligation to accept it.

RELATED: What 2 Know: Applying For FEMA Assistance

Disaster survivors may register for assistance online or by phone 800-621-3362 (FEMA). Applicants who use 711 or Video Relay Service may also call 800-621-3362. Persons who are deaf, hard of hearing or have a speech disability and use a TTY may call 800-462-7585. The toll-free numbers are open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., seven days a week. Multilingual operators are available.

RELATED: FEMA Team in the Triad Assessing Tornado Damage

FEMA grants do not have to be repaid. FEMA assistance is nontaxable and will not affect eligibility for Social Security, Medicaid or other federal benefits.

Survivors should register even if they have insurance. FEMA cannot duplicate insurance payments, but underinsured applicants may receive help after their claims have been settled.

© 2018 WFMY