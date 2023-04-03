Spring cleaning the pantry? Donate to Food 2 Families!

GREENSBORO, N.C. — WFMY News 2's mission is to connect communities and change lives. One way we've been executing that mission is with our annual Food 2 Families campaign which started in November 1992.
WFMY News 2 continues its Food 2 Families tradition by partnering with Well-Spring Retirement Community and The Shoe Market to host a food drive to benefit the Greensboro Urban Ministry. On Saturday, April 22, we'd like you to bring donations to any of the 16 participating Food Lion locations, 7 participating Harris Teeter locations, and 2 participating Neighborhood Walmart stores in Guilford County.
Your donations will help to stock the shelves of the Greensboro Urban Ministry Food Pantry. The pantry distributes groceries to hundreds of local households each month. Every donation helps. If you can't attend the food drive, you can donate money to the Greensboro Urban Ministry by clicking here.
ITEMS NEEDED THE MOST:
Sweet peas
Green beans
Tomatoes
Canned fruit
Applesauce
Rice
Dry beans
Canned meat
Ramen noodles
Pasta
Canned soup
Oatmeal
Pasta sauce
Peanut butter
Boxed macaroni & cheese
Infant formula
Diapers
*No glass containers please
PARTICIPATING LOCATIONS:
Food Lion
2208 Golden Gate Drive
Greensboro
Food Lion
2316 East Market Street
Greensboro, NC
Food Lion
1911 Coliseum Boulevard
Greensboro, NC
Food Lion
1023 Alamance Church Road
Greensboro, NC
Food Lion
1316 Lees Chapel Road
Greensboro, NC
Food Lion
3228 Randleman Road
Greensboro, NC
Food Lion
120 West Meadowview Road
Greensboro, NC
Food Lion
4634 Hicone Road- Unit H
Greensboro, NC
Food Lion
2217 Fleming Road
Greensboro, NC
Food Lion
4548 US Highway 220
Summerfield, NC
Food Lion
4653 West Market Street
Greensboro, NC
Food Lion
6307 Burlington Road
Sedalia, NC
Food Lion
4620 Woody Mill Road - Suite A
Greensboro, NC
Food Lion
3503 Groometown Road
Greensboro, NC
Food Lion
118 West Main Street
Jamestown, NC
Food Lion
4709 Lawndale Drive
Greensboro, NC
Harris Teeter
701 Francis King Street
Greensboro, NC
Harris Teeter
5710 Gate City Blvd
Greensboro, NC
Harris Teeter
401 Pisgah Church Rd.
Greensboro, NC
Harris Teeter
4010 Battleground Avenue
Greensboro, NC
Harris Teeter
3330 West Friendly Avenue
Greensboro, NC
Harris Teeter
1605 New Garden Road
Greensboro, NC
Harris Teeter
2639 Lawndale Drive
Greensboro, NC
Neighborhood Walmart
1050 Alamance Church Road
Greensboro, NC
Neighborhood Walmart
5611 West Friendly Avenue
Greensboro, NC