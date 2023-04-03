Spring cleaning the pantry? Donate to Food 2 Families!

Greensboro Urban Ministries' Spring collection drive is on Saturday, April 22, 2023.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — WFMY News 2's mission is to connect communities and change lives. One way we've been executing that mission is with our annual Food 2 Families campaign which started in November 1992.

WFMY News 2 continues its Food 2 Families tradition by partnering with Well-Spring Retirement Community and The Shoe Market to host a food drive to benefit the Greensboro Urban Ministry. On Saturday, April 22, we'd like you to bring donations to any of the 16 participating Food Lion locations, 7 participating Harris Teeter locations, and 2 participating Neighborhood Walmart stores in Guilford County.

Your donations will help to stock the shelves of the Greensboro Urban Ministry Food Pantry. The pantry distributes groceries to hundreds of local households each month. Every donation helps. If you can't attend the food drive, you can donate money to the Greensboro Urban Ministry by clicking here.

ITEMS NEEDED THE MOST:

Sweet peas

Green beans

Tomatoes

Canned fruit

Applesauce

Rice

Dry beans

Canned meat

Ramen noodles

Pasta

Canned soup

Oatmeal

Pasta sauce

Peanut butter

Boxed macaroni & cheese

Infant formula

Diapers

*No glass containers please

PARTICIPATING LOCATIONS :

Food Lion

2208 Golden Gate Drive

Greensboro

Food Lion

2316 East Market Street

Greensboro, NC

Food Lion

1911 Coliseum Boulevard

Greensboro, NC

Food Lion

1023 Alamance Church Road

Greensboro, NC

Food Lion

1316 Lees Chapel Road

Greensboro, NC

Food Lion

3228 Randleman Road

Greensboro, NC

Food Lion

120 West Meadowview Road

Greensboro, NC

Food Lion

4634 Hicone Road- Unit H

Greensboro, NC

Food Lion

2217 Fleming Road

Greensboro, NC

Food Lion

4548 US Highway 220

Summerfield, NC

Food Lion

4653 West Market Street

Greensboro, NC

Food Lion

6307 Burlington Road

Sedalia, NC

Food Lion

4620 Woody Mill Road - Suite A

Greensboro, NC

Food Lion

3503 Groometown Road

Greensboro, NC

Food Lion

118 West Main Street

Jamestown, NC

Food Lion

4709 Lawndale Drive

Greensboro, NC

Harris Teeter

701 Francis King Street

Greensboro, NC

Harris Teeter

5710 Gate City Blvd

Greensboro, NC

Harris Teeter

401 Pisgah Church Rd.

Greensboro, NC

Harris Teeter

4010 Battleground Avenue

Greensboro, NC

Harris Teeter

3330 West Friendly Avenue

Greensboro, NC

Harris Teeter

1605 New Garden Road

Greensboro, NC

Harris Teeter

2639 Lawndale Drive

Greensboro, NC

Neighborhood Walmart

1050 Alamance Church Road

Greensboro, NC

Neighborhood Walmart

5611 West Friendly Avenue