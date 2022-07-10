Elsewhere Museum hosts Nightmare on S. Elm Street early Halloween festivities

Elsewhere Greensboro is providing haunted museum tours and a nightmare party this weekend

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Halloween season begins this Friday in downtown Greensboro with a nightmare on South Elm Street.



If you're looking for some spooky artifacts you'll find them at Elsewhere Greensboro's living museum Friday and Saturday.

The museum on a regular day has a creative spirit but this Halloween season they’re taking it up a notch with their guided haunted museum tours.

There are several rooms from the living library to the black widow's nest. Matthew Giddings

“It's more playful than scary. We’ll have a comedian making jokes,” said Matthew Giddings the executive director of Elsewhere Greensboro. “We play with what’s scary rather than jumping out and being gory.”

An early Halloween party is also a part of the 13th Annual Extravaganza. Scary films, music, a costume contest, and spooky cocktails will make for a ghostly good time.

“We’ll have a group choreography of thriller it’ll be a fun party and way to support our museum,” Giddings said.

The community events are also a fundraiser. There is a cost to attend the party and haunted tours but all the funds raised will go back into the museum and its mission.

“This is a three-story artist residency and museum,” Giddings said “We are a house museum to the creative spirit. Everyone who walks in we say they have the creative spirit. We hope people who come here get filled with the creative spirit and go home and look at their junk draw differently.”

