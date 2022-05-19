Starting May 30, you can shop at any of the participating businesses and be entered for the chance to win some big money!

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Downtown Greensboro Incorporated is prepping to launch its annual summer Passport Program.

Each year the goal is to help encourage people to get out and shop at downtown Greensboro businesses. We talked to Downtown Greensboro Inc. president, Zack Matheny, about what new features the community can expect.

The countdown has begun as we are fewer than two weeks away from the beginning of Downtown Greensboro's Passport Program.

Starting May 30, if you shop at any of the participating downtown businesses, you can be entered for a chance to win some big money.

Matheny talked about the upcoming start of the program.

"This is the sixth installment, but it's gotten even better," he said. "We do whatever we can to support business owners. This program is key for us. If you spend $25 you can win $500, but it's a win-win because you and the business can both win $500."

Jacob Wosinsky is the owner of Jacob Raymond Custom Jewelry on West McGee Street. His business is one of the many participating in this summer's program. He said he is excited that DGI is trying to encourage more people to shop local.

"I really like downtown," Wosinsky said. "I have friends that own businesses down here too, and there's just a real sense of community when people hear you can come down here and buy something and enter this raffle. Now you can win 500 bucks. That's awesome! I want to enter myself."