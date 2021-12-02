Dozens of children await adoption in the Angel Tree Program.

The Salvation Army of Davidson County is committed to serving over 750 children this year. Roughly 40 angels still need to be adopted.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — You can help bring joy to a child in Davidson County this Christmas by adopting a family from the Angel Tree Program.

The assistance program sponsored by the Salvation Army of Davidson County provides gifts for children from birth all the way to 18. Organizers said the organization committed to serving over 750 children this year which is almost double the number of applicants from last year.

“We know folks are still reeling and trying to recover from the pandemic and the financial impact there and so we’ve had many first-time applicants this year because things are tight,” Major Whitney Morton said. “Again, we just really have a goal of being able to shine a light in our community and to offer the love of Christ through providing a good morning.”

Morton said roughly 40 angles in Davidson County still need to be adopted this Christmas. Each child’s wish list can be found online with items ranging from clothes, toys, movies, and other essentials.

“Being able to provide a little relief for parents and joy for kids, that’s what it’s all about for us,” Morton said. “Being able to have that Christmas morning when you don’t have to worry or think about anything else that may be pressing or causing a crisis in life right there at that moment. You just go to Christmas morning and for even just that small window of time perhaps things are beautiful and joyful and full of cheer.”