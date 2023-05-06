Although the Hill family and Lily are of different ethnicities, the family said love has no color.

Example video title will go here for this video

TYLER, Texas — A story of fostering a child for what was supposed to be a short time turned into six years, and as of Monday afternoon it became a successful adoption.

The Hill family's dream of giving their last name to their foster daughter, Lily, has come to fruition. The family said it takes a village to raise a child, and their community of almost 80 people showed up to a Smith County court in support.

"A lot of people know (our) story and they got to see God reign today," said adoptive father Nate Hill.

The Hill family took the initiative to foster the now eight-year-old when she was just a toddler. Adoptive mother Lakenya Hill said they were just helping their friends care for a child, but then Lily became a part of the family as time went by.

"She’s the baby girl," Lakenya Hill said. "She’s changed everything about me."

In the courtroom, emotions were high as the family and Lily testified to the judge why she should be adopted into their loving family.

Nate Hill said interracial adoptions like these are rare.

"Only 2% of African American families adopt children who are not African American," Nate Hill said. "Even on this journey, the Lord has used us to break down so many walls to cancel out so many stereotypes."

The executive director of The Fostering Collective Justin Hayes said there is a need for foster parents like the Hills. Hayes s asays of Monday there were 88 children in foster care in East Texas who are available for adoption.

"They're just waiting for that forever family," Hayes said. "so we're thankful for families like the Hill family that have stepped up to adopt a child that just needs a home."

As the judge ruled Lily to become an official member of the Hill family many in attendance cheered and cried tears of joy. Making this a successful story of fostering leading to adoption in East Texas.

If you are interested in volunteering or becoming a foster parent The Fostering Collective said they are always looking for more people to join them.