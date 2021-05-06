The team at Elevated Wake Park knew they had to provide a more family friendly option, so they are excited to introduce the Aqua Park to the Triad.

LEXINGTON, N.C. — Elevated wake park's second season is just starting, and the team is excited for the community to check out their newest addition.

As summer approaches, the days get longer and hotter, and you'll probably look for ways to cool off.

Elevated Wake Park has summer time fun for people of all ages. In season one of Elevated they only offered wake boarding, but this year the team knew they needed to add a more family friendly option.

So the team is bringing the Aqua Park to their Lexington facility. It's a giant inflatable obstacle course that people of all ages can enjoy.

Owner, Taylor Norman explained why they brought the Aqua Park to the Triad.

"It is something different and something you bring your entire family. Which is really unique to our area."

They do suggest that all participants are five years of age or older due to the fact that this is a water attraction.