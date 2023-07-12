Eli James fell ill this week and passed away while at home with his family. His dog, Tobias, had alerted his mother that the boy was in pain.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Eli James, the Knoxville boy who repeatedly overcame enormous medical odds to survive and thrive, died Tuesday at age 12.

Tobias, his faithful companion and service dog, had alerted the family Monday that he wasn't doing well. They took him to the hospital, and then the decision was made to bring him back home to be with loved ones.

Eli had an extremely rare type of spina bifida - rachischisis totalis without acrania - that made every day of life a gift. Spina bifida is a type of neural tube defect in which the tube fails to close all the way, meaning the backbone doesn’t form and close as it should, according to the Centers for Disease and Control Prevention.

His family shared his story, the good days and the tough ones, with the world through a Facebook page, Elijah James Journey. It garnered thousands of followers through the years.

Spina bifida limited Eli's mobility. But it never stopped him from living an enriched life. He was an extrovert with a big personality.

Tobias has been his devoted friend for more than five years. They were essentially inseparable, to the point that whenever Eli got a tinted mohawk, the poodle got the same.

His mother, Dawn, posted about his passing Tuesday evening.

"This is a message I don’t know how to send. Unfortunately we lost Eli early this morning. He passed peacefully in my arms in his sleep, listening to Dean Lewis. I don’t have words to explain the heartache I’m feeling and I don’t know how to live without Eli.

Thank You all for all the years of prayers and love. He is now running free"

Eli would have turned 13 in December.