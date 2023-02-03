Elon church giving away 100 Easter dinner boxes

Elon First Baptist Church is holding a drive-thru Easter food giveaway on Saturday, April 8.

ELON, N.C. — A church in Elon is feeding its community for Easter.

Elon First Baptist Church is holding a drive-thru Easter food giveaway on Saturday, April 8. It starts at 12 p.m. and will last until the church runs out of food.

The church says they will give away 100 boxes of Easter dinners.

The event is on a first-come, first-served basis.

The church is located at 113 Lynn Street in Elon.

