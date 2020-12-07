Facing homelessness, a single mother of 4 is now struggling to bury her 15-year-old daughter

Briana Sorrell, 15, is one of three people killed in a car crash June 24. Police said the driver may have been racing prior to the crash.

SAN ANTONIO — A single mother of four who has no place to live is now struggling to bury her 15-year-old daughter who was killed in a car crash late last month.

Briana Sorrell was in the front passenger seat of a car involved in a multi-car crash June 24. Sorrell and James Edward Ewell III, both passengers in the vehicle, died at the scene. The driver, Derek Allen Twyman Jr., 20, died at University Hospital on July 4.

Police said the crash may have been the result of street racing.

Sorrell's mother, Shirley Sorrell, said she didn't think anything out of the norm when her daughter didn't come home June 24 because she was often with friends. Shirley Sorrell's friend, Nicole Schmitt, said the teen wasn't always at the house because the Sorrells' apartment was without electricity.

"Two detectives came in at like 2 o'clock in the morning of the 26th, they were like, 'She’s gone,'" Shirley Sorrell said.

Schmitt is helping Shirley Sorrell raise funds to bury her daughter, but weeks after the crash, they have just half of the funds raised.

"I mean, it's tough," Shirley Sorrell said. "They should be burying me instead of me burying Briana."

She remembered her daughter as a straight A student who was fiscally responsible and always concerned with keeping everyone around her happy. She said after losing her parents and brother, the loss of her daughter has proven to be the most devastating.

"Every day we say she's gonna come through the door," Shirley Sorrell said, still in disbelief over her loss.

Shirely Sorrell works as a housekeeper at a local hotel and said financially, things have been difficult. She is currently caring for her three other daughters and grandchild at a San Antonio motel. She is asking the public for help in giving her daughter a final resting place.