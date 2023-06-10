Fall means increased food need!

GREENSBORO, N.C. — WFMY News 2's mission is to connect communities and change lives. WFMY News 2 continues its Food 2 Families tradition by partnering with Well-Spring Retirement Community and The Shoe Market to host a food drive to benefit the Greensboro Urban Ministry. On Friday, October 20 and Saturday, October 21, we'd like you to bring donations to any of the 7 participating Harris Teeter locations, 16 participating Food Lion locations, and 2 participating Walmart Neighborhood Market stores in Guilford County.
Your donations will help to stock the shelves of the Greensboro Urban Ministry's Client Choice Food Pantry. The pantry distributes groceries to hundreds of local households each month. Every donation helps. If you can't attend the food drive, you can donate money to the Greensboro Urban Ministry by clicking here.
ITEMS NEEDED THE MOST:
Sweet peas
Green beans
Tomatoes
Canned fruit
Applesauce
Rice
Dry beans
Canned meat
Ramen noodles
Pasta
Canned soup
Oatmeal
Pasta sauce
Peanut butter
Boxed macaroni & cheese
Infant formula
Diapers
*No glass containers please
PARTICIPATING LOCATIONS:
HARRIS TEETER STORES (FRIDAY & SATURDAY)
701 Francis King St
5710 Gate City Blvd
401 Pisgah Church Rd
4010 Battleground Avenue
3330 W Friendly Avenue
1605 New Garden Rd
2639 Lawndale Drive
NEIGHBORHOOD MARKETS (FRIDAY & SATURDAY)
1050 Alamance Church Road
5611 W Friendly Ave
FOOD LION STORES (SATURDAY ONLY)
2208 Golden Gate Drive
2316 East Market St
1911 Coliseum Blvd
1023 Alamance Church Rd
1316 Lees Chapel Road
3228 Randleman Rd
120 West Meadowview Rd
4634 Hicone Rd - Unit H
2217 Fleming Rd
Highway 220 - Summerfield
4653 West Market St
Highway 70 - Sedalia
4620 Woody Mill Rd - Ste A
3503 Groometown Rd
W Main St - Jamestown
4709 Lawndale Dr