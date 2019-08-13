WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Friends, family and acquaintances celebrated the life of Julius "Juice" Sampson Tuesday. The newlywed 32-year-old and father of three was shot and killed following an argument inside of a BJ's restaurant near Hanes Mall.

His funeral was held at Union Baptist Church in Winston-Salem today. His family asked everyone in attendance to wear white.

Sampson was a local barber who volunteered in his community. Sampson was in the BJ's restaurant picking up a lunch order. Witnesses say Robert Granato was harassing a waitress when Sampson intervened.

Police say the argument lead to Granato shooting and killing Sampson in the parking lot.

Friends, Family Remember Julius Sampson, Jr. A celebration of life for Julius Sampson at Union Baptist Church in Winston-Salem. A celebration of life for Julius Sampson at Union Baptist Church in Winston-Salem. A celebration of life for Julius Sampson at Union Baptist Church in Winston-Salem. A celebration of life for Julius Sampson at Union Baptist Church in Winston-Salem. A celebration of life for Julius Sampson at Union Baptist Church in Winston-Salem.

RELATED: Wear White: Family, Friends, Community To Remember Beloved Barber Julius 'Juice' Sampson

RELATED: Was Julius Sampson’s Murder A Hate Crime? Here’s What We’ve Discovered About Hate Crime Criteria

RELATED: Strangers Bring Flowers, Cards, Candles to Honor Man Murdered at Winston-Salem Restaurant

RELATED: 'It's Hard To be Strong When That Person Was Your Strength' Hanes Mall Shooting Victim's Wife Promises To Keep His Memory Alive

RELATED: 'This Nonsensical Gun Violence Must Cease' Winston-Salem NAACP Takes Stand In Shooting Of Julius Sampson

RELATED: 'My Husband Wasn't an Animal That Deserved Slaughtering' Candlelight Vigil for Julius 'Juice' Sampson

RELATED: He was a barber, a little league coach, a newlywed and his murder has left a void in the community

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users







