WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Triad police gathered to honor their fallen comrades. They held a vigil Monday at the Vivian Burke Safety Center in Winston-Salem.

They do it every year, but this year it looked a little different.

New gravel lies on the ground at the center. And they put out new urns for the fallen officers.

Friends and family came out to remember the lives lost, and lift up prayers for the loved ones left behind.

"It may be five years. It may be 10 years, or 24 years in my case, but it's like yesterday," said Ginger Amos, the mother of fallen officer Steven Amos, "Every time there's an incident in our area or in our country, it brings it all back to us."

They'll also hold a memorial service Thursday night at Center Grove Baptist Church in Clemmons.