Farm Fun | List of North Carolina farms opening for spring events through Memorial Day

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It’s time to get out on the farm and make some family memories!

North Carolina farms are opening across the state and offering lots of events for families to enjoy. The farms will open from the spring through Memorial Day.

Farms are offering small group, reservation only and timed-ticketed events for the family to enjoy including Easter egg hunts, strawberry picking, Mother’s Day events and so much more.

Farms recommend you double-check the event dates and hours of operation before visiting.

You can also download the Visit NC Farms app to find local farms and events near you.

CENTRAL NC

• Willow Oak Farms’ farm stand is opening with produce, on-the-farm ice cream shop, food truck events and craft vendor fairs in Fuquay-Varina.

• Good Karma Ranch of Iron Station will be offering alpaca yoga, barn quilt-making classes, and farm tours, beginning weekends in March. Register ahead using website.

• CATHIS Farm of Lillington has dinosaurs loose on the farm. Visit the farm’s website for tickets to this unique drive-thru event on April 16 - 18. Bring or rent your own Nerf Blaster.

• Robertson Family Farm of King will be opening its u-pick strawberry patch in May.

• Ingram's Family Farm of High Point will be open this spring with pick-your-own berries, a dessert barn, animal feeding and festival.

• Visit Homeland Creamery of Julian for scheduled farm tours, an April farmers market, and Easter Egg Hunt this spring.

• Dewberry Farm of Kernersville is hosting a Springtime on the farm u-pick event including tulips, baby chicks and bunnies, and photo ops. They are also hosting a Mother’s Day tea. Visit website for tickets.

• Zebulon Farm Fresh Market of Zebulon is gearing up for their 2021 season with 24 dates from April to October. Visit the market to support local farmers and producers.

• Buckwheat Farm's u-pick strawberry season will be here mid-April through late May. Come to the farm in Apex for homemade jams, jellies and ice cream.

• Grass Grazed of Rougemont will be hosting farm-to-table dinners and educational workshops this spring.

• Millstone Creek Orchards apple barn, picnic area and playground in Ramsuer will be open in March. Spring photography sessions will also be offered. Be sure to get the apple cider slushies when you visit.

• Fernrock Farm of Hillsborough offers an opportunity for visitors to "cut their own flowers" in its over 1.5-acre garden. The farm is also offering spring classes by reservation through its website. A plant sale is also planned with pre-orders and drive-thru pickup.

• Sam Warren Farm, LLC's Barnyard in Spring Hope will open April 9 at 11a.m. for the season. Visitors will find farm animals, a cow train ride, fresh produce, cut flowers, ice cream and more.

• Woodcrest Farm and Forge of Hillsborough will be offering private farm tours, blacksmithing classes and farm camps this spring.

• The ice cream stand at Karefree Produce in Carthage is opening for the season March 23. An open house will be held May 1 with craft vendors, food trucks, and music.

• Prodigal Farms of Rougemont is hosting farm tours by reservation only. Get up close and personal with the farm’s herd of friendly goats.

• Make a reservation at Carolina Fun Factory in Carthage for pony rides, barn animal visits, and to take home your own farm fresh eggs.

• Mark your calendars for Dinner on the Farm: a distinctly local, al fresco, semi-formal community dining experience at Windy Hill Farm in Cedar Grove. Dinners will be held May 16 and June 20.

• Visit Brookhaven Mill Farm in Greensboro on Saturdays and Sundays for its petting zoo, snack shack and farm store.

• Get your timed-ticket to visit Sunshine Lavender Farm in Hurdle Mills on March 27 and April 10 for its annual Spring Lavender Planting Clinic and Sale. Reserve plants for contactless pick up or shipping. Farm Market will be open.

• Our Local Farm in Smithfield offers Farm Tours by reservation. Check out its Spring Break Farm School March 29 – April 1, and other upcoming classes.

• Baldwin Farms' Spring Farm Day will be May 1 from 11a.m. -3p.m. Come learn about the farm in Yanceyville, see local vendors, participate in games and activities, and more.

• Patterson Farm Market & Tours, Inc of Mt. Ulla will be having a Drive-Thru Experience Easter Egg Hunt, barn & playground, spring field trips (in person & virtual) and pick-your-own strawberries. Please check website or call to make reservations for events.

• Fine Family Farm of Denton offers a Certified Roadside Farm Market and a farm stay on Airbnb. Baby goat yoga events will be offered beginning in May.

• "Pick Your Own Bouquet" while enjoying the fresh air and sunshine at Flint Rock Farm in Cameron. Schedule a time to pick and arrange your flower bouquet from beautiful zinnias, cosmos and Black Eyed Susans. The season is anticipated to begin late May/early June.

WESTERN NC

• Shaka Alpaca Farm of Murphy is offering small group farm tours and alpaca treks this spring. Hands-on guest activities include walking an alpaca.

• Visit Sandy Mush Herb Nursery of Leicester for by-appointment self-guided nursery and greenhouse tours with the opportunity to purchase plants from its extensive collection.

• Make a spring lamb season tour reservation at Winding Stair Farm of Franklin. Begins April 24.

• Visit Wildcat Ridge Farm of Clyde in the month of May to experience its 2021 Festival of Peonies in Bloom.

• Triple BBB Vineyard of Shelby is offering picnic reservations this spring. Come out and enjoy the farm scenery.

• Valley River Vineyards of Murphy is open for outdoor activities this spring, including camping, pond, creek, and picnic tables.

• Bottle feed baby goats and go on a farm tour at Mount Gilead Farm in Leicester. By reservation only.

• Farm Fresh Ventures in Old Fort is open to the public and will have hydroponic lettuce, microgreens and tomatoes for sale this spring.

• Mountain Fresh Orchards of Hendersonville is having a Garden Jubilee at the Farm May 28-31. Enjoy train rides and bakery items, including apple cider doughnuts.

• Woodland Harvest Mountain Farm of West Jefferson is an off-grid homestead with regenerative permaculture farming. Educational, hands-on workshops will be offered this spring beginning March 26.

• Rocky Forest Farm in Elkin will be reopening its farm stand this spring.

• Late Bloomers Flower Farm of Elkin will be open beginning in early March for u-pick flowers and cut bouquets.

EASTERN NC

• Twiddle Dee Farm of Clinton welcomes members to schedule time on the farm to relax and escape to the great outdoors. Enjoy a farm store, animals and courtyard. Always accepting new members.

• WDW Strawberry Farm & Roadside Stand in Princeton will be opening in March for U-Pick and We-Pick strawberries.

• Garner Farms Inc's farm stand and u-pick strawberries in Newport will be opening in April. Check out the goodies from its farm kitchen, as well.

• The Winton Farmers Market in Winton will re-open the first Friday in May and will operate each Friday through November. Visit 3-6 p.m. for local produce, meat, eggs, fruit and baked goods.