Fun things to do with Dad in the Triad

Five events in the area to celebrate Father's Day.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — There's no better way to celebrate dad than spending quality time with him.

Here's a list of events happening in the Triad to celebrate dad: 

ManTalk Father's Day Comedy Show

Featuring Jason Tuttle and Carlos Massey 

Sunday, June 19 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. 

Arlene's Restaurant and Lounge

Greensboro, NC 

Tickets available, here.

Father's Day Fun!

Sunday, June 19 from noon to 7 p.m. 

Mad Splatter 

More event information, here.

Father's Day Brunch

Sunday, June 19 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. 

The Gardens at Gray Gables 

Summerfield, NC 

Tickets available, here. 

Father's Day BBQ

Sunday, June 19 from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. 

Summerfield Farms 

This event is free. 

Father's Day at Gypsy Road

Sunday, June 19 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. 

Kernersville, NC 

Bring your dad out for a great time with beer and food trucks. 

More event information, here.

