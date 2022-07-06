Fun things to do with Dad in the Triad

Five events in the area to celebrate Father's Day.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — There's no better way to celebrate dad than spending quality time with him.

Here's a list of events happening in the Triad to celebrate dad:

ManTalk Father's Day Comedy Show

Featuring Jason Tuttle and Carlos Massey

Sunday, June 19 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Arlene's Restaurant and Lounge

Greensboro, NC

Father's Day Fun!

Sunday, June 19 from noon to 7 p.m.

Mad Splatter

More event information, here.

Father's Day Brunch

Sunday, June 19 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Gardens at Gray Gables

Summerfield, NC

Father's Day BBQ

Sunday, June 19 from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Summerfield Farms

This event is free.

Father's Day at Gypsy Road

Sunday, June 19 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Kernersville, NC

Bring your dad out for a great time with beer and food trucks.