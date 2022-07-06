Fun things to do with Dad in the Triad

GREENSBORO, N.C. — There's no better way to celebrate dad than spending quality time with him.
Here's a list of events happening in the Triad to celebrate dad:
ManTalk Father's Day Comedy Show
Featuring Jason Tuttle and Carlos Massey
Sunday, June 19 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Arlene's Restaurant and Lounge
Greensboro, NC
Tickets available, here.
Father's Day Fun!
Sunday, June 19 from noon to 7 p.m.
Mad Splatter
More event information, here.
Father's Day Brunch
Sunday, June 19 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The Gardens at Gray Gables
Summerfield, NC
Tickets available, here.
Father's Day BBQ
Sunday, June 19 from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Summerfield Farms
This event is free.
Father's Day at Gypsy Road
Sunday, June 19 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Kernersville, NC
Bring your dad out for a great time with beer and food trucks.
More event information, here.