Blue tarps still covered homes, debris still littered the side of many streets and several houses remained boarded up. Tuesday would mark one month since an EF2 tornado slammed Northeast Greensboro and Rockingham County.

FEMA officials continued assessing damage from the Tornado on the eve of that anniversary.

Residents are still desperate for help and many are relieved that help has come knocking. FEMA's Disaster Survivor Assistance Squad was in Greensboro assessing the damage there and meeting with victims. They were also in Rockingham County on Saturday.

WATCH | Federal Assistance For Those Affected By Greensboro Tornado Now Available

They went door-to-door, walked through damaged neighborhoods and passed out bright orange flyers with information on how survivors can register for FEMA'S Disaster relief. The team also took notes, pictures, advised and registered victims towards getting help from the federal government.

"Every room was affected in my house as far as the leaks on the roof, and that damage is probably about, I'll say $15,000 or more," said Lisa Williams whose home took a lot of damage. She was quoted a price to replace the entire roofing. Her car is also destroyed and would need to be replaced. But that's not where her cost ends.

"The roof tarp, that cost me about $200 and my power box that had to be replaced and that cost about $3000 and my homeowner's insurance did not cover that," added Williams. There are many facing a similar predicament as Williams, with the damage they can't afford to fix. The assessment team offered a glimmer of hope that relief was on the way.

However, William's did not wait for the FEMA team to knock on her door before she started the process. She met them in the parking lot of Erwin Montessori where they assembled to launch their assessment exercise.

"I went over there today and applied for FEMA and stuff and put in an application just to make sure they had gotten my application over the phone," said Williams.

FEMA officials said it is an easy process to get registered in order to qualify for financial assistance and reimbursements that come with the disaster relief.

"Survivors have 3 options, registering through the toll-free number (1-800-621-FEMA/3362), the website and when we show up. If it is urgent for them to register we will take their registration with the Ipad and they will have their registration number right then and there," said Luis Delgado, a member of FEMA's Disaster Survivor Assistance Squad.

President Trump announced relief for survivors on May 8 after a request from Governor Roy Cooper. This paved the way for people to get federal assistance money - which can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help people and business owners recover. The assessment team's initial goal is to learn what type of damage the victims sustained.

"Hopefully that's been documented, they have pictures, there's paperwork and receipts and all that is taken in. It's the first step for survivors to get disaster assistance," added Pamela Saulsby, the spokesperson for FEMA.

© 2018 WFMY