GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Festival of Lights is back and it's bringing more than just fun for the people of Greensboro.

The event's been a staple of downtown Greensboro for more than 30 years. The community tree in Center City park will be lit and there will be carols and acoustic performances all along Elm street. There will be warming stations across downtown and photo booths.

Even Santa will make an appearance in Hamburger Square.

But the event is more than just holiday joy. It brings major foot traffic near downtown Greensboro businesses.

We reached out to Downtown Greensboro incorporated. They said while they've never laid out an official economic impact study that the event brings more than 60,000 people to downtown Greensboro.

RELATED: CHRISTMAS 2019 | Parades, Holiday Lights, Santa, Events, and More!

RELATED: First hotel at Carowinds opens for park's WinterFest

RELATED: LIVE LOOK | Winterfest 2018 In Downtown Greensboro