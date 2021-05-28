Looking for a job? Attend GuilfordWorks' June 3 hiring event

Job seekers can speak with employers about available positions, preferred skills and training, hiring, and interview processes.

GuilfordWorks is hosting an in-person job fair next week at the NCWorks Career Center.

On June 3, job seekers can speak with employers about available positions, preferred skills and training, hiring, and interview processes. The NCCareer Works Center is located at 2301 W. Meadowview Rd. The job fair will take place between 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Applicants must provide a resume and contact information to NCWorks Career Center and have an active NCWorks registration. Staff will be on hand to help anyone needing to register.

Representatives from the following employers are scheduled to attend:

Area Wide Protective

The Agency, Inc.

Mountaire Premium Chicken

Caring Hands Home Health, Inc

Safety protocols, such as wearing face masks and social distancing practices, are still required for those attending the event.

Unemployment rates across the Carolinas are at their lowest since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic