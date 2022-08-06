'Things can happen so quickly in the water,' fire chief responds after 11-year-old drowns in Dan River

Rescue crews are urging people to be safe this summer and take precautions.

DANVILLE, Va. — Summer fun turned tragic after an 11-year-old drowned while swimming in the Dan River Tuesday afternoon.

Danville Fire said it took 45 minutes to find the child. Rescue crews searched up and down the Dan River, but Danville Fire Chief David Coffey said crews found the boy only 10 feet away from where he was swimming. Coffey said it serves as a reminder of how dangerous water, especially rivers, can be when kids are not taking the proper precautions.

"One thing that I think all firefighters experience when it's a young person. It just takes it up to a different level," Chief David Coffey said. "Swimming in the river is significantly different than swimming in a pool, in your backyard, or even a pond for that matter."

Coffey said pools are safer in the summer because you know what to expect and it's more predictable. Rivers and lakes can become dangerous quickly.

"There's all sorts of things into play with the currents and the unknowns under the surface," said Coffey.

He said this is the time of year when the weather rapidly changes, which means it can bring a lot of rain, making the river higher and the water faster.

He said you may not be able to know how fast it's going just by looking at it. Coffey said it is also dangerous for the crews.

"They themselves, the rescuers, become victims because things can happen so quickly in the water," he said. "It's a hazard in and of itself making a rescue,"

Coffey encourages people to wear a life jacket, check the water carefully and keep an eye on each other.

"Enjoy the river but be smart about it," Coffey said.

Coffey also said it's a good idea to check for signs around the area and city pages to make sure you're swimming in a safe area.