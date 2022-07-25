Flag flown over US Capitol in honor of Triad man

William “Bill” Ballentine passed away in March from Leukemia. He served with law enforcement for more than 30 years.

ASHEBORO, N.C. — A flag was flown over the US Capitol to honor a Triad dad for his years of service.

William “Bill” Ballentine was honored after serving in law enforcement for more than 30 years.

It all started in Asheboro where he helped to investigate and prosecute members of the KKK.

Clayton Ballentine, one of William Ballentine's sons spoke on his father's experience at the Asheboro Police Department.

"My dad worked for the Asheboro police department back in the 80s and went to the Randolph County Sheriffs Department," Clayton Ballentine said. "While he was there, he helped prosecute members of the KKK as a broader effort in North Carolina to bring those members to justice that committed crimes."

Clayton Ballentine said he and his brother traveled to Washington, DC to get pictures with their father’s picture in front of his flag at the Capitol Saturday.

"This weekend, he was honored by congressman, Ted Budd, by having a flag flown over the US Capitol. [Me] and my brother went up there. We took some pictures of the flag. We believe it was his flag because it was the only flag flying on Saturday."

Saturday would have been William Ballentine's 66 birthday but he passed away in March from Leukemia.

"He’s my dad," Clayton Ballentine said. "He was the coach of my recreation football team, he was the man that taught me just about everything I know. I wish I would’ve had more time with him but I want to good Lord calls, you can’t stop it and he’s still with me and he still sees what’s going on, and [he's] still dad and I’m still very proud of him."

Clayton Ballentine went on to say how proud he is to carry his father's last name.