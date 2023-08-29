UNC to ring Bell Tower for professor at 1:02 p.m. Wednesday

The UNC community is mourning the loss of Dr. Zijie Yan, who was an associate professor in the College of Arts and Sciences.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Flowers could be found around UNC-Chapel Hill on Tuesday —a day after investigators said a student shot and killed his professor.

UNC Chancellor Kevin M. Guskiewicz said the Bell Tower will ring Wednesday at 1:02 p.m. in honor of Dr. Yan —the time when investigators said shots rang out inside Caudill Labs.

“He was a beloved colleague, mentor, and friend to many on our campus,” Chancellor Guskiewicz said.

At the Bell Tower, flowers, paper cranes and notes were left in honor of Professor Yan. One of them read, "Remembering Dr. Yan. May his wisdom and kindness continue to inspire us."

Flowers could also be found outside Caudill Labs, where Yan lost his life.

Classes have been canceled through Wednesday so students and staff can have time to process what happened.

UNC Chapel-Hill said students, parents, and faculty can call 919-918-1999 if they need help processing this tragic event.

