Former NC Senator Stand Bingham dies at 76

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — The former State Senator, Stan Bingham, who served the Triad for over a decade died Thursday, according to Denton's town manager.

He was 76 years old.

Bingham represented Davidson and Guilford County residents in the Senate while working closely with the WFMY News 2 team on several occasions.

Together, the 2 Wants to Know team and senator Bingham changed a state law making it easier for people to report overdoses without fear of prosecution.

The change was credited with saving over 600 lives in Guilford County and 17 hundred lives across the state in its first year.

