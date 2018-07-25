WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WFMY) – The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office released its Lip Sync Challenge video with a blast from the past, bringing you some 80s vibes.

The Sheriff’s Office shared their “no-budget project” on Facebook Wednesday morning.

“There was no overtime pay or film crew or choreographers involved,” said Christina Howell, Public Affairs Officer for the office. “Instead, we wanted to stay true to the spirit of the initial lip sync challenge and just have fun with those who volunteered to participate.”

“I believe the video speaks for itself,” she added.

One of the office’s very own deputies, Deputy Brandon Jones, a UNCSA graduate, volunteered his video recording and editing skills for the project.

“It’s been an absolute honor to have the opportunity to work alongside the people who protect and serve Forsyth County," said Deputy Jones. "I consider the people featured in this time capsule into the 1980’s to be my family, and it was an absolute joy to record their excitement being a part of this team!”

The deputies put together a lip-sync mashup to 80s classics like Corey Hart’s “Sunglasses at Night,” Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believing,” and the more eclectic “You Spin Me Round (Like A Record)” by Dead or Alive.

Deputy Matt Mitchell, the K9 Handler in the video, said, “I had a blast getting to spend some time with the unit while being able to show the community we are all human behind the badge.”

“Being in the background and helping with the logistics of the project, I was able to see the camaraderie this agency has. I was able to see the lighter side and I think that was the main reason for doing this video. To show others that yes, we are law enforcement officers but we are also humans,” said Detention Officer Tiffany Hall. “We had the best time laughing with and at each other. I couldn’t have asked for a better experience with this…plus, it was 80s music and who doesn’t love that!”

