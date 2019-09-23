FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Wearing the badge means more than just policing, it means helping others when they need it the most.

A Forsyth County Sheriff’s Deputy helped a woman with disabilities who asked for him to pump her gas. While talking with her, he discovered she didn’t have enough money to pay for gas to make it all the way home. That’s when the deputy used his own money to fill up her tank.

Way to go deputy! Now that’s a job well done.

Forsyth County Sheriff's Office We want to (belatedly) recognize the 11 deputies who received the Fa... mily of the Month award from the Holy Family Catholic Church! These deputies are employed to protect the church during weekend masses.

