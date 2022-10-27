Forsyth Republicans mourn the loss of Stan Elrod

At the time of his death, he was a candidate for the Forsyth County Board of Education.

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — The Forsyth GOP community is mourning the loss of their own.

Stan Elrod, a Forsyth County Board of Education candidate and long-time educator, has died.

The Forsyth County republicans released the following statement since his passing:

On behalf of the Forsyth County GOP, we are shocked and saddened to learn of the sudden death of Stan Elrod. We offer our heartfelt sympathy and condolences to his family as well as the countless friends he made during his long career as an educator, and most recently a Republican candidate for county school board in the current election.

We encourage voters to express their love and support for Stan by rewarding him victory posthumously. In the event of his winning a seat on the school board, FCGOP will exercise due diligence in selecting someone to reflect his values and commitment to serve the students, parents and voters of Forsyth County School District.

