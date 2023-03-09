x
Forsyth County Sheriff's Office hosts K-9s and Coffee event for the community

The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office gave the community a rare opportunity to meet its K-9 unit.

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — They might look cute but these dogs are nothing to play with when on the job.
    

Saturday, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office gave the community a rare opportunity to meet its K-9 unit.

It's a first of its kind event for the sheriff's office. 
            

They put the K-9s and coffee event on to let people get to know the dogs a little better. 

The K-9 unit commander Sergeant Seth Carter said he hopes people will be more comfortable around the animals.

