Forsyth County Sheriff's Office hosts K-9s and Coffee event for the community

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — They might look cute but these dogs are nothing to play with when on the job.



Saturday, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office gave the community a rare opportunity to meet its K-9 unit.

It's a first of its kind event for the sheriff's office.



They put the K-9s and coffee event on to let people get to know the dogs a little better.

The K-9 unit commander Sergeant Seth Carter said he hopes people will be more comfortable around the animals.

