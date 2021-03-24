Free shredding event in Gibsonville this Saturday

Bring your unwanted documents to a drive-thru shred event at Eastern Guilford Middle School on Saturday. The event was set up by McLeansville Fire Department.

MCLEANSVILLE, N.C. — Editor's note: The above video is related to a 2017 shredding event and how shredding helps protect your identity.

Gather your unwanted, old documents. There's a free shredding event in McLeansville this Saturday, March 27.

The event will be held at Eastern Guilford Middle School in Gibsonville, located at 435 Peeden Drive. It will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It's being hosted by McLeansville Fire Department.

This will be a drive-thru event to help with social distancing and keep things moving along quickly. Two shred trucks will be on site.

McLeansville Fire Department officials will be set up along the route in the parking lot to safely interact with people attending the event.