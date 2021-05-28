Free swim lessons provided for underserved children and kids in foster care

The free swim lessons are made possible by Carolina Swims Foundation and the Greensboro Aquatic Center.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Two major North Carolina swim organizations are teaming up to help kids who might not otherwise be able to afford swim lessons.

The Greensboro Aquatic Center and the Carolina Swims Foundation will begin a program to teach kids in foster care and underserved children how to swim. The Greensboro Aquatic Center will open its doors to the Carolina Swims Foundation for the lessons beginning June 8.

The program includes four lessons over two weeks. It's part of the CSF's mission to reduce the rate of childhood drownings in the Carolinas.

“I’m thrilled that the Greensboro Aquatic Center will help to ‘give the gift of swim’ to underserved children and children in foster care to combat the rates of drowning," CSF founder Sarah Chaires said.

CSF is a non-profit organization. Since 2017, they've taught more than 230 children in foster care how to swim, many of whom are of minority and/or mixed race, according to Chaires.

The foundation functions thanks to volunteers and donations, of which the GAC is happy to play a part.

“We are pleased to partner with Carolina Swims Foundation to help teach underserved children in our community and provide the opportunity to learn life-changing water safety skills heading into the summer,” GAC manager Susan Braman said.