"She was like family to me", Friend remembers Bennett College who passed

The two met while performing at the Barn Dinner Theatre.

Example video title will go here for this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Bennett College community is mourning the loss of a beloved professor, who passed away Tuesday.

Tennille Foust touched many people in her life, one of those people is Mark Patton.

"My heart really fell into my stomach and I haven't felt that way since I lost my mom and I'm not emotional person, if you know me I'm pretty upbeat but, it was just something about this that it didn't feel right,": Patton said.

The two met while they were performing at the Barn Dinner Theatre in Greensboro.

He says they connected and became quick friends and he admired how amazing of a performer she was.

"Everyone loved Tennille, she was a good time but also she had a gift not only did she touch people she knew, she could also touch strangers, they were so many people that just fell in love with Tennille just by seeing her on stage," Patton said.

He also knew how deep of a connection she had with the students she taught at Bennett College, he says she meant so much to them.

"These girls really love this woman, they will flock to her if Tennille asked them to do anything they would be willing like stay late do whatever because they knew that Tennille had their back and that's how Tennille loved her kids," Patton said.

Patton says Tennille was his biggest cheerleader and always encouraged him. Although he's sad, he's grateful to be one of the lucky ones who got to know her.

"I just pray that her spirit just meets everyone where they are and just remind them that Tennille doesn't want them to be sad she wants us to be happy, she wants us to figure it out because that was her gift. So just remember Tennille for those beautiful moments and push through for her," Patton said.

Tennille was just 45 years old.

There will be a public viewing on Sunday at Hargett Funeral Service at 905 E. Market Street, Greensboro from 10:00 am - 5:00 pm.