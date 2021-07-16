Fun run aims to provide shoes for kids in Guilford County

Go Far is teaming up with Fleet Feet for the event.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Two Triad groups are coming together to help provide running shoes for children who are not able to purchase their own.

It’s all a part of the Lace Up Fun Run Fundraiser.

The community is encouraged to participate in the race happening on August 19.

Go Far is an eight-to-ten-week comprehensive fitness program designed to teach children about healthy eating, goal setting, and character building.

Launched in 2003, organizers said nearly 5,000 students in Guilford County go through the program each year.

“There are a lot of these kids who can’t afford shoes and that’s just really important to be able to run and we believe running changes everything, so we want to be able to help out as much as possible,” Fleet Community Outreach and Marketing Manager Mandy Wahl said.

Raffle tickets for prizes will be sold at Fleet Feet Greensboro and Highpoint July 31 through August 19.

Money raised from the raffle tickets will help the store provide shoes for kids in the Go Far program.

Organizers said they were able to donate 75 pairs of shoes to youth in the Spring and hope to exceed that goal in the Fall.

“They are measured for the shoes so that they have a proper fit,” Go Far Program Director Jessica Applegate said.

“So, when they come to run their race or they’re training over the course of their eight weeks, they have shoes to do that, they’re not going to get injured and they feel good about themselves.”