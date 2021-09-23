Gate City 180 put together a resource fair to help those in need of housing, jobs, recovering from drugs and healthcare.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — This weekend, Gate City 180 will be hosting a community event for the under-served population of the Triad.

The goal is to bring the various resource needed to be successful to the people in our community that need it most.

For the founder of Gate City 180, Dana Daughtry, events like this are what his organization is all about. There are thousands of people in the Triad struggling with homelessness, addiction, or a combination of both.

So this Sunday, Gate City 180 along with the City of Greensboro are putting on an event to help solve these issues.

Daughtry went on to explain why Sunday's event is so important "Sunday the most important thing is, I want to see the organizations interacting with the people. Learn how to build relationships with people and not just treat them like a client, a number, or a statistic. Let's learn how to build relationships with the people, then you can have a better understanding".

The plan is to help bring resources to help people secure housing, healthcare, jobs, and recovery help.

Thomas Clodfelter will be one of these resources at Sunday's event, he's lived with HIV for more than 25 years, and now he's an advocate for HIV awareness.

"I am coming out to set up a display about HIV/AIDS awareness, living with HIV, understanding your status and knowing your status, and how important it is to get tested and know your status."

Victor Vincent will also be in attendance this weekend. He is known as the re-entry expert. he and his team's goal is simple, help ex-convicts find employment.

"well some of the most exquisite things in life are found in the darkest, dirtiest, and ugliest places. Diamonds, pearls, emeralds, rubies, we don't throw those things away we clean them up, carve them, and polish them to perfection. There are a lot people we just throw away and cast aside. Well I'm here to catch those people, lift them up, polish them off, and get them to doing what they love to do."