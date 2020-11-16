Get hired for the holidays! Triad company has 1,000 positions to fill

Adecco is holding a job fair this week to fill more than 1,000 seasonal warehouse positions.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — In the wake of many COVID-19 job cuts, many people are looking for jobs this holiday season. You'll have that opportunity this week, as Adecco holds a job fair to help fill more than 1,000 seasonal warehouse positions to provide support to Ralph Lauren.

The positions will be available in High Point, Greensboro and Kernersville. The roles feature a variety of unique benefits and perks, such as advanced access to pay, referral bonuses and the potential to secure a long-term role. Candidates at any experience level are encouraged to stop by and apply. Concerning Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, health and safety measures will be observed throughout the event.

Mobile Job Fair:

Thursday, Nov. 19 and Friday, Nov. 20

9:00 a.m. – 3 p.m.

1150 Pleasant Ridge Road

Greensboro, NC 27409

*Candidates should look for the Adecco branded jobmobile.