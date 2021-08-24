Girls Scouts Fall recruitment efforts underway

Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont serves 40 counties in western and central North Carolina.

COLFAX, N.C. — The mission of Girl Scouts of the United States of America is to build girls of courage, confidence, and character who make the world a better place.

Jennifer Wilcox, CEO of Girl Scouts Carolina Peaks to Piedmont (GSCP2P), said the organization serves 40 counties in western and central North Carolina.

“During the fall we really push to bring those new members and bring our returning girls back as the school year gets rolling and folks get into that regular cadence of schedule after the summer break,” Wilcox said.

All girls in grades K-12 are invited to join dozens of information events to learn more about activities being offered.

“We have opportunities for girls to engage in service, civics, robotics, coding, outdoor adventure, self-care, positive mental health, and areas of entrepreneurship,” Wilcox explained.

Due to covid-19, spring activities were held virtually, but Wilcox said there will be face-to-face opportunities in the fall.

“Incorporating that virtual piece as a hybrid into our overall program array is something that we’re really excited about and something that we think will make our program offerings even richer to the girls we serve,” Wilcox said.

GSCP2P is also looking for volunteers and troop leaders.