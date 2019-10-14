GREENSBORO, N.C. — Triad Goodwill says potential employees can meet more than 50 employers at this year's Big Fall Job Fair.

Some of the more notable ones are The U.S. Census Bureau, Cone Health, The City of High Point, Guilford County, LabCorp, Biscuitville, FedEx and many more.

They're hiring for full-time, part-time, and seasonal positions.

The fair will be October 16, from 1 pm - 4 pm in the Greensboro Coliseum Complex.

Click here for more information on the fair.

Need some skills before you meet those employers? Goodwill offers training programs and resources. Click here for more information on those.

