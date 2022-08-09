x
North Wilkesboro Speedway to host NASCAR All-Star Race weekend in 2023

The three-day NASCAR All-Star Race weekend ticket packages will go on sale later this year.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Speedway Motorsports and NASCAR announced Thursday that the NASCAR All-Star Race will be held at the historic North Wilkesboro Speedway as part of NASCAR's 75th anniversary season. 

The three-day weekend event will take place May 19-21, 2023. 

"We couldn't have made this happen without tremendous support from so many people including Gov. Cooper, our state legislature, NASCAR, Dale Earnhardt Jr., and of course, the people of Wilkes County," Speedway Motorsports President and CEO Marcus Smith said. 

