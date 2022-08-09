North Wilkesboro Speedway to host NASCAR All-Star Race weekend in 2023

RALEIGH, N.C. — Speedway Motorsports and NASCAR announced Thursday that the NASCAR All-Star Race will be held at the historic North Wilkesboro Speedway as part of NASCAR's 75th anniversary season.

"We couldn't have made this happen without tremendous support from so many people including Gov. Cooper, our state legislature, NASCAR, Dale Earnhardt Jr., and of course, the people of Wilkes County," Speedway Motorsports President and CEO Marcus Smith said.