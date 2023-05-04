x
Fourth annual Cops N' Rodders Car Show Saturday

All proceeds from the event will benefit the Special Olympics of North Carolina.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — On Saturday, May 20, Greensboro Police and Triad Chevy Club will host the fourth annual Cops-N-Rodders Car Show.

The event is at the  Piedmont Triad Farmers Market. Officials said on-site registration for cars is from 8 am until noon The Trophy presentation will be at 2 pm.

Car Show Trophies Awards:

  • Top 10 Classic Cars (All cars 1985 and older)
  • Top 10 Truck (Include El Camio, Ranchero, SUV, and Jeep)
  • Police Chief's Award
  • Triad Chevy Club Choice Award
  • Special Olympics Choice Award
  • Sponsor's Choice Award

Food trucks, music, raffles, and other activities will start at approximately 9 a.m.

According to officials, the event is free to attend, however, attendees are encouraged to give a ten-dollar donation to support Special Olympics of North Carolina. 

