Fourth annual Cops N' Rodders Car Show Saturday

GREENSBORO, N.C. — On Saturday, May 20, Greensboro Police and Triad Chevy Club will host the fourth annual Cops-N-Rodders Car Show.

The event is at the Piedmont Triad Farmers Market. Officials said on-site registration for cars is from 8 am until noon The Trophy presentation will be at 2 pm.

Car Show Trophies Awards:

Top 10 Classic Cars (All cars 1985 and older)

Top 10 Truck (Include El Camio, Ranchero, SUV, and Jeep)

Police Chief's Award

Triad Chevy Club Choice Award

Special Olympics Choice Award

Sponsor's Choice Award

Food trucks, music, raffles, and other activities will start at approximately 9 a.m.

According to officials, the event is free to attend, however, attendees are encouraged to give a ten-dollar donation to support Special Olympics of North Carolina.

