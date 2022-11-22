Graham Officer helps family back on the road for Thanksgiving trip

This family had a flat tire so, Corporal Scoggins stepped in to save the day.

Example video title will go here for this video

GRAHAM, N.C. — A family was on the road headed to Atlanta for Thanksgiving when they got a flat tire in the parking lot of Pilot on Jimmie Kerr Road in Graham.

Corporal Scoggins stepped in to help the family with the tire so they could continue their trip to Atlanta.

Cpl. Scoggins stepped up for community members in their time of need. He assisted them in the parking lot of the Pilot... Posted by Graham Police Department on Tuesday, November 22, 2022

This family isn't alone when it comes to flat tires during the holidays.

AAA expects 1.5 million North Carolinians will be traveling away from home this year for the holidays - likely matching the travel numbers we saw before the pandemic.

"The number one call we get is for blowouts and flat tires, and a big reason for that is people don't have their tires properly inflated, so improper tire inflation can lead to blowouts on the road," Tiffany Wright, AAA Public Affairs Director of the Carolinas said.

Things to keep in mind while traveling for the holidays:

Prepare your car. Change your oil, check your filters, AND your tires. Don't forget an emergency bag - in case you get stranded Allow extra time. Be patient. Don't forget to add travel insurance in case things take a turn for the worse.