Officer helps remove snake from Graham home, and it's not his first call like this either!

GRAHAM, N.C. — The Graham Police Department gave a shout-out on Facebook to one of its officers Wednesday after he removed a snake from a home.

Sgt. John Way responded to the 600 block of East Harden for a snake in a residence call. The snake was in a children's bedroom closet.

Sgt. Way wrangled the snake and removed it safely from the home so the children could get a good night's sleep, the post said.

Sgt. Way is no stranger to snakes. The department said he had removed a large snake from a community member's bathroom a couple of months ago.

Our very own snake whisper, Sgt. John Way, was at it again. He responded to the 600 block of E. Harden for a snake in a... Posted by Graham Police Department on Wednesday, September 20, 2023

