Greensboro artist helps revitalize Dudley Heights neighborhood

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Dudley Heights is a historic neighborhood in Greensboro.

For several months, residents have been working to beautify the community.

Artist and Creator Darlene McClinton is leading the charge.

“My goal is to come in and activate that community through the arts,” McClinton said.

McClinton is one of three artists in the City of Greensboro’s Neighborhood Arts: Residency Program.

In May, the city selected the artist to help beautify and preserve different neighborhoods in Greensboro.

Each artist received up to $22,500 to implement programs and community projects.

McClinton has already hosted a series of workshops since early June.

“I brought in a local poet, Josephus Thompson, to come in and teach public speaking through poetry,” McClinton said.

“So, it was a writing workshop, then we had to perform the exercise.”

As an art entrepreneur, McClinton said she hopes to teach residents how to make a profit by hosting a screen printing workshop.

“So, we’ll take their art, or their spoken word and we’ll put it on a t-shirt, a cup, a mouse pad,” McClinton said.

“I want to show them just taking a small little concept as small as writing a poem and creating a work of art, you can mass produce that to be able to sell not only to your family members but to your community.”

The six-month residency program will end on November 30.