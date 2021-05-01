2020 was a wild year for most people, but for one Greensboro woman, 2020 is a year she'll never forget for two special reasons.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Most of us faced challenges like we'd never seen before in 2020. For Monica Moyer, this was no different.

It was a year she'll never forget for two special reasons, one because she opened her own bakery, and she saved a life.

In 2018 Monica saw a Facebook post from a woman in her hometown of Martinsville, VA who was looking for a kidney donor.

Monica was a blood type match, but still it was a long shot that this would work.

After weeks we of deliberating, she reached out to Tiwianna Hairston, and the process began.

In 2019 they went through a series of tests to make sure they would be a perfect match.

While waiting on the results, Monica decided it was time to pursue her dreams of opening a bakery.

When the 'Archdale Bakery' was up for sale, Monica jumped on the opportunity in the beginning of March 2020. Unfortunately two weeks later the pandemic shut down came, and made things a little more challenging, but Monica and her staff kept pressing on.

August of 2020 Monica and Tiwianna got some great news. The pair were a perfect match, and the procedure was scheduled for October.