Greensboro basketball tourney works to build bridges for at-risk kids

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A triad nonprofit is scoring points with youth in the community as it works to build bridges for at-risk kids.

We Got You, Inc. is an organization that works with at-risk youth between the ages of 12 and 18 by providing mentorship and engagement opportunities.

Financial responsibility and conflict resolution are some of the many challenges mentors are trying to tackle.

We Got You will host its first three-on-three community outreach basketball tournament at the Windsor Recreation Center in Greensboro on Saturday, September 18.

Founder Russell Brereton says the goal of the event is to spread awareness about the organization and the services it offers.

"They don't think they have any options, only because of the box that they are put in," Brereton said.

"So we are here to open the box and let them know like, it doesn't matter what your parents did, it doesn't matter about your environment at the end the of the day it's really more about what you decide to do with your life."

The tournament will go from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.