'They are going to take the most vulnerable' | How to spot human trafficking

GREENSBORO, N.C. — North Carolina ranks in the top 10 for reports of human trafficking.

Most victims are women, and about a third of them are underage.

A Greensboro nonprofit called Abolition NC is saving people by reaching students and educators.

Abolition NC has programs in 21 North Carolina school districts.

Rebecca Setzer is the director of outreach and development for the non-profit.

She said they show 18 different videos to 21 middle and high schools across North Carolina on the signs of child exploitation and trafficking.

“We tell students to be careful where they go and who you hang out with and don’t get involved in drugs and alcohol,” Setzer said.

They also have a program called Protect our Students. Over the past two years, 24,000 educators have taken part in the initiative.

“We teach school staff about child sexual abuse warning signs how to identify it how to report it we teach them about trafficking,” Setzer said. "As a result of our training over 1,200 school staff indicated that they were going to take action that might be reporting to DSS or the police."

There are things the everyday person can look out for while out and about.

“Someone who has signs of physical injury or abuse dresses inappropriately for the weather,” Setzer said. “There might be physical indicators like poor hygiene, and someone who looks like they can’t speak for themselves.”

Nonprofit Truckers Against Trafficking has partnered with Greensboro police to combat human trafficking.

"Truck drivers are the eyes and ears of the roadways, a lot of times they can come into contact with the victim of human trafficking just because of some of the places they might be,” said Brandy Belton, Truckers Against Trafficking Freedom Drivers Project Director.

Folks are encouraged to trust their gut, if something seems off call 911 or the trafficking hotline at 1-888-373-7888.

It's anonymous and could save someone’s life.