Greensboro Children's Museum celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month with new programming

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Inspiring hands-on learning through play and fun in a safe environment is the goal of the Greensboro Children's Museum in downtown Greensboro.

Joe Rieke is the Director of Advancement and Community at the museum. He said September 15- October 15, the museum is highlighting Hispanic Heritage Month.

“One of the things that we try to practice here at the Greensboro Children's Museum is inclusivity,” Rieke said. “The important part of that to us is active inclusivity. We try to look around at different cultures, and heritages that might not be included here in the museum's programming and say what can we do so there's representation in the museum.”

Rieke said there are four new programs that aim to teach kids about Hispanic culture and traditions. The programs are focused on the arts, science, and literature.

“For our art studio we're doing our Flores de Papel,” Rieke said. “Our paper flowers which is a really fun art activity where kids can build flowers out of tissue paper and a stem and then for Kids in the Garden it's a really cool time to be doing this. We're doing a study on monarch butterflies because actually, it's the time when monarch butterflies are transitioning between Canada and Mexico. They're actually going back down to Mexico in the Winter."

Rieke said he hopes exposing youth to different backgrounds helps to make them more well-rounded individuals.

“We really just want them to be able to understand the things that make each of them and each other unique,” Rieke said. “How to identify those things, how to interact with those things, and how to appreciate those things and maybe internalize some of those things in their own lives as well."