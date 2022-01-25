The Greensboro Children’s Museum is changing its name, launches new campaign

It will be re-named Miriam P. Brenner Children’s Museum, in honor of the family who donated $1.25 million to their new campaign.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Changes are coming to a popular attraction for kids and families downtown Greensboro.

After a challenging year closed during the pandemic, the Greensboro Children's Museum is bouncing back with the help of a big donation.

The museum has received its largest gift from a single donor in its 23-year history.

The $1.25 million donation from Frank and Nancy Brenner will help fund building repairs and upgrades to the museum's more than 20 indoor and outdoor exhibits.

The museum’s CEO Marian king said she reached out to the couple and they didn’t hesitate to donate.

“They recognize the critical role our museum plays touching the lives of thousands of children and families every year, and their generosity will enable us to provide an even better, more welcoming experience,” King said.

To say thank you, the museum is being renamed after Frank’s mother Mariam.

The new name will be the Mariam P. Brenner Children’s Museum.

“It also speaks to the fact that our footprint goes beyond Greensboro. That we have an expanded base since we've started and we serve a much larger footprint," King said. "We felt like it was an appropriate way to honor the gift and speak to the larger geographic presence."

The name change will officially take place In July.

This gift will go toward the museum's new capital campaign called ' Building for Tomorrow.'

The goal is to raise $2 million through the campaign.

King said the money will go toward things like their HVAC system, roofing repairs, improved flooring, and lighting.

“We have about 30 thousand feet of indoor exhibit space and we have another half-acre teaching garden and play plaza so there's a lot of upkeep and management for that,” King said. “There's a lot of wear and tear that happens In a children's museum. Things get loved on a great deal.”

The museum isn't able to fund the needed repairs on its own.

During the height of the pandemic, the museum closed for 11 months, and it greatly impacted their revenue.

"Expenses weren't quite as high because we were closed and we weren't serving people but we still had the cost of running a facility and insurance,” King said. “We lost about 80 to 90 % of our revenue.”

