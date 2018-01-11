GREENSBORO (WFMY) - Many Greensboro churches and houses of worship are collaborating with Habitat for Humanity of Greater Greensboro to help build a 'Building On Faith" Habitat Greensboro house in the coming months.

Habitat’s newest project brings together people of Christian, Jewish and Muslim faiths through their respective houses of worship to help fund and build a home for a deserving family. Construction is underway on the home and a family will purchase it sometime late this winter.

These churches, temples and faith-based communities are participating as a sign of solidarity after last weekend's shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue:

American Muslim Community

Calvary Christian Church

Centenary United Methodist Church

Christ United Methodist Church

First Baptist Church

First Christian Church

First Lutheran Church

Glenwood Presbyterian Church

Guilford College United Methodist Church

Holy Trinity Episcopal Church

Providence Baptist Church

St. Benedicts Catholic Church

St. Paul Presbyterian Church

Starmount Presbyterian Church

Summit Church

Temple Emanuel

Westminster Presbyterian Church

Volunteers will work together on work days through February to build a home and community. Working alongside them will be the future homeowners, Isameldin & Howaida who, as part of their commitment to Habitat for Humanity, must invest at least 250 hours of “sweat equity” in the building process.

“On October 20, Habitat raised the walls on our fifth ‘Building on Faith’ house,” Habitat Greensboro CEO Rev. Dr. Maria Hanlin said. “We are honored that it is truly an interfaith build with Temple Emanuel, American Muslim Community and 17 Christian congregations working side-by-side. When Jews, Muslims and Christians work together in the name of our one God, God is honored, and our community is stronger. How life changing this house will be for the family and how transformational for our community. Relationships are built across our differences as we celebrate how every person is made in the image of God.”

