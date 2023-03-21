'Children will have a stellar daycare' | Greensboro City Council approves funding to expand YMCA child care center

Councilmembers approved $1 million in ARPA funding for the YMCA to add a second floor to their child care center.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — You've heard of an actual desert and maybe you've heard of a food desert, but what about a childcare desert?

The Center for American Progress said 44% of people in North Carolina live in a child care desert with either no child care available or not enough.

North Carolina child care providers only have space to help about a quarter of children with working parents.



The Hayes-Taylor Memorial YMCA daycare in Greensboro is an example of that.

As a way to help Tuesday, they got a $1 million investment from the city to expand and cut down their growing waiting list.

Larry Burnett is the executive director of the Hayes-Taylor Memorial YMCA.

“The parents need it now,” Burnett said. “It’s so critical when they need daycare they need it now they can't wait.”

Burnett said when the center opened in 2015 he knew they’d need to expand.

“We’ve proven that by the fact that we’ve had a growing waiting list,” Burnett said. “It’s hard to do unless you have an expanded program where you can provide those services.”

That’s how he ended up at Tuesday’s city council meeting, hoping they’d approve his request for a million dollars to add a second floor to the YMCA’s child care center.

The request passed unanimously.

City Council member Sharon Hightower said she’s happy the money they received from the American Rescue Plan passed during the height of the pandemic is going to good use.

“This does just what we’re supposed to do with our ARPA money,” Hightower said. “That’s making sure we’re serving those under-served. It will allow our children to have a stellar daycare.”

Burnett said he’s appreciative because they’ll go from serving 60 children to 100 school-aged kids at its after-school and summer programs.

Students are picked up from 10 different Guilford County Schools around 2 pm and stay until about 6:30 in the evening and in the summer they stay all day.

“Many of the parents are struggling because the affordability of daycare is a challenge for many parents,” Burnett said. “ We have the opportunity to help those who can't pay the full price we’re able to provide scholarships to help those kids.”

Burnett's hope is to never turn a child away so they can have a daycare experience where they can learn and grow.

The YMCA needs to raise a little more money before they can start construction in the fall and hopefully open in the summer of next year.